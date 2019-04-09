Pa. Game Commission expected to vote on start change of firearms deer season

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The Board of Game Commissioners are expected to meet for the second day in a row. They are expected to vote on the possible change to the opening day of deer rifle season.

Continued discussion about a number of hot button topics took place on Monday during the first of two meetings in Dauphin County.

The board voted preliminary to change two separate issues including season start change and bag limits. Before the changes can go into effect the board must officially vote on Tuesday.

The vote will take place during the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners second quarterly meeting of the year at the agency headquarters in Dauphin County.

The first day of discussion and public comment happened Monday with the hot topics being the season start change and bag limits for the 2019 – 2020 season.

The Game Commission says these changes are being made in an attempt to stay current with changing hunting demographics and to create more opportunities for hunters.

The board voted in favor of starting the firearms deer season on the Saturday immediately following thanksgiving. The season normally kicks off the Monday after thanksgiving.

If approved, the change would create a 13-day season that includes 3 Saturdays.

The Game Commission is also expected to vote on changes to the special firearms bear season, turkey season and bag limits.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 8:30 A.M. at the Game Commission headquarters located at 2001 Elmerton Avenue in Susquehanna Township.

The doors will open at 7:45 A.M.

The meeting is scheduled to be live-streamed on the agency Youtube channel.

Tuesday’s meeting will not be open for public comment. The board is expected to take up its prepared agenda.

If you would like to share your opinion ahead of the final vote this morning you can e-mail your comments to the game commission directly at pgccomments@pa.gov.