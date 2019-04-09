Penguins to face Islanders in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Posted 9:31 AM, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, April 9, 2019

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live at the Nassau Coliseum on December 10, 2018 in Uniondale, New York. The Penguins defeated the Islanders 2-1 in the shootout. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Penguins will face an opponent from the Big Apple in the first round of the playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will head to New York to face the Islanders on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Game Two of the series will also be in New York on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before the series shifts to Pittsburgh for Games Three and Four.

The Penguins finished third in the Metropolitan Division with 100 points, and are looking to win the team’s third Stanley Cup in four years.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.