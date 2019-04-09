× Penguins to face Islanders in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

PITTSBURGH– The Penguins will face an opponent from the Big Apple in the first round of the playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will head to New York to face the Islanders on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Game Two of the series will also be in New York on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before the series shifts to Pittsburgh for Games Three and Four.

The Penguins finished third in the Metropolitan Division with 100 points, and are looking to win the team’s third Stanley Cup in four years.