Penn State unveils official ‘White Out’ shirt for 2019 football season

Posted 3:50 PM, April 9, 2019, by

Photo courtesy of Penn State University

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State University unveiled the official White Out t-shirt for the 2019 football season.

A joint project between Penn State and Nike, the custom design has “Penn State White Out” inside text on the front and “We Are” on the back. It is available in long- and short-sleeved models and can be purchased at the Penn State Bookstore or online.

Penn State will play its annual Blue-White Game on Saturday in Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.