Penn State unveils official 'White Out' shirt for 2019 football season

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State University unveiled the official White Out t-shirt for the 2019 football season.

A joint project between Penn State and Nike, the custom design has “Penn State White Out” inside text on the front and “We Are” on the back. It is available in long- and short-sleeved models and can be purchased at the Penn State Bookstore or online.

Penn State will play its annual Blue-White Game on Saturday in Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.