Pension program provides assistance to veterans who have been affected with loss of limb

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is reminding veterans about its Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program.

The program assists those who have lost the use of two or more extremities while performing duties connected with their military service. Eligible veterans receive a pension of $150 per month. There are currently 1,900 veterans enrolled in the program.

“This pension program provides financial assistance to Pennsylvania veterans who have been affected with loss of limb. It’s a way for us to support our veterans for their service and great sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We will spotlight this program throughout the month of April and work to enroll every eligible veteran.”

Eligibility criteria:

Served in the military honorably.

Resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military.

Applicant must have suffered an injury or incurred a disease resulting in the loss or loss of use of two or more extremities (arms/hands or legs/feet) as a result of his or her performance of duties connected with their military service, with a VA rating of 40 percent or more for each extremity.

Veterans should contact the County Veterans Affairs Director here to apply. More information about the DMVA Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension Program can be found here.