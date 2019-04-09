× Police reminder: It’s tax scam season. Here’s what to do if you’ve been victimized

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Police in Lower Allen Township remind residents that tax scam season is upon us, and have provided guidelines for what to do if someone filed a return in your name without permission.

If you think you’re a victim of tax fraud, call your local police. They’ll take your report, give you a ID theft fact sheet, and advise you to:

Call the IRS Identity Protection Specialized Unit (800) 908-4490. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Report the theft to the FTC online or call (877) 438-4338

Contact the three major credit bureaus (Equiax, Experian, and Transunion)

Police will generally handle the fraud investigation, if possible. The IRS will not investigate, but will make sure the fraudulent return is removed so victims can file a correct return.