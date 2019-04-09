Police searching for Dauphin County Prison inmate who walked away from facility

HARRISBURG — Authorities are looking for a Dauphin County Prison inmate who walked away the facility while on work detail Tuesday.

Police say 26-year-old Tevin Brown on work detail in front of the prison at 1:10 p.m.

He was last seen crossing Paxton Street in the area of Mall Road.

Brown was incarcerated for a probation violation, police note.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information should contact the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division at 717-780-6200 or submit a tip here.

