× Police searching for missing York County man

YORK COUNTY — Northern York Regional Police are searching for a 55-year-old York County man who has been missing since Monday in Manchester Township.

Timothy Edwards is described as an African-American male, approximately six feet, one inch tall and 232 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a full beard, police say. He was last seen Monday at about 6 p.m. on Greenbriar Road. He was wearing a black LS t-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

Police believe Edwards may be at special risk of harm or injury, and may be confused.

Anyone with information regarding Edwards should contact police immediately by calling 911 or The Northern York Regional PD at 717-854-5571.