'Rush Hour 4' may be in the works

Chris Tucker took to social media over the weekend to wish his longtime pal and “Rush Hour” co-star Jackie Chan a happy birthday, but it was what they did in the photo that has people talking.

Chan and Tucker are both holding up four fingers in the photo, teasing (perhaps) that a fourth installment of their popular “Rush Hour” franchise may be in the works. At least, that’s what fans of the films are hoping.

The two starred as Chief Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter in 1998’s “Rush Hour,” and went on to star in “Rush Hour 2” in 2001 and “Rush Hour 3” in 2007.

Tucker said a fourth film was definitely a possibility during a January interview on the “Winging It” podcast. “It’s not in pre-production. We’re working on a few things [for] the script. Jackie wants to do it. I want to do it. The studio wants to do it.”

CNN has reached out to their representatives for comment.