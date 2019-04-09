Shower chance ends this evening, cooler temperatures and more rain later this week

QUICK SHOWER CHANCE: Temperatures once again head into the 70s before all is said and done this evening. A storm system centered well to our north continues to pass overhead, with showers and storms developing along a cold front moving through our area. Most of the activity avoids us, but our eastern counties do have a chance of seeing a few showers and a rumble of thunder in the late afternoon and early evening. A very low risk of strong winds in these spots is present, but not likely. Skies clear and temperatures drop into the 40s overnight.

COOLER MID-WEEK: Temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s for most locations Wednesday afternoon. Breezy conditions persist under mostly cloudy skies. We start a warming trend Thursday, with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the low-60s as skies improve to partly cloudy. Milder overnight temperatures in the 40s by Friday morning preempt a rain chance by the afternoon.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Friday afternoon temperatures reach the upper-60s with increasing cloud cover. Widespread showers move in by sundown and persist into the early evening. We’re done before sunrise Saturday morning with current guidance, but that is still debatable at this time. Stay tuned for updates. Saturday afternoon is warmer on the back side of the system before another shot of cooler air heads our way for Sunday.

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash