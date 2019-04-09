× Stormy Daniels will make appearance at Harrisburg club on May 11

HARRISBURG — Exotic dancer and former national political headline-maker Stormy Daniels will make a stop at Savannah’s on Hannah in Harrisburg next month, according to the club’s website.

Daniels will appear in two shows on Saturday, May 11: one at 10 p.m., and a second show at midnight. Both performances will be limited to an audience of 150, including 12 VIP stage tickets for each show, according to Pennlive. Tickets sold prior to the event begin at $35 for general admission and $100 for VIP stage seats; on the day of the shows, the prices go up to $45 for general admission and $125 for VIP seats.

Tickets are on sale now, according to Savannah’s. They can be purchased at the club, or over the phone (717) 233-1100.

More information about the event is available on the Savannah’s on Hanna website.

Daniels, a former adult film star, became nationally known last year after she filed a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump, alleging she was paid $130,000 by Trump attorney Michael Cohen to keep an alleged affair with Trump quiet during the run-up to the 2016 election. Daniels also claimed she was pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement about the alleged affair.

While Daniels’ lawsuit was dismissed, Cohen was arrested on several charges connected to Daniels’ claims, and he eventually plead guilty after being investigated by special prosecutor Robert Mueller.