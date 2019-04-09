× Suspect in 2018 York shooting arrested after delivering drugs to York County Drug Task Force members, police say

YORK — An 18-year-old York man already wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to a September 2018 shooting in York was arrested last week after delivering a quantity of heroin and oxycodone to York County Drug Task Force officers, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Infinite Ka Corbett, of York, was taken into custody last Thursday after a short foot pursuit, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. He is accused of delivering the drugs to Task Force members on the 200 block of Jefferson Street. Corbett was allegedly in possession of a stolen handgun when he was taken into custody, authorities say.

He was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, and firearms not to be carried without a license, according to authorities.

Corbett was also wanted for his role in a September 3, 2018 shooting on the 600 block of West King Street, police say. One person suffered gunshot wounds to his hand, shoulder, and torso in the incident, which occurred around 1:30 p.m., according to police.