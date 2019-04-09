York leaders looking to end group violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- A group in York is hoping people get involved with the community to reduce violence in the City.

The York City Group Violence Intervention Initiative hopes to reduce group violence by having police focus on an anti-violence message for street groups. Studies show that police partnerships can have a significant impact on reducing group violence. The group's project manager said it's important to distinguish between group violence and gang violence because they're not the same.

"Most of the violence is caused by about half a percent of the population, and they're usually in groups of individuals, and we don't use the term gang because gangs are groups and not all groups are gangs," James Tyson, the GVI project manager, said. "So loosely connected people, and sometimes they're with each other, sometimes they have a beef with each other, and that's where you get a problem coming up."

A presentation on the intervention initiative will be held on Thursday, May 9th at the Appell Center on North George Street at 7 p.m.