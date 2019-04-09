York man saved by good Samaritans from burning car has died, coroner says

YORK — A York man who was saved by good Samaritans from a burning car last month in York City has died, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said that 77-year-old Gary Kraybill died Tuesday morning at the Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit. The cause of his death was complications of burns he received due to an automobile fire.

Kraybill was in his vehicle on Market Street on March 9 when it went up in flames. Employees from a nearby restaurant, Iron Horse York, and people driving by helped pull the man out of the car. He was then transported to York Hospital.

Fire officials said at the time that the blaze was caused by a “lit smoking material” that was dropped by the driver of the vehicle.