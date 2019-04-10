× 18-year-old man arrested, charged following string of thefts from unlocked vehicles

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested an 18-year-old Dover resident last week in connection with a string of thefts from unlocked vehicles.

Between March 19 and April 3, Hamza Gamal allegedly stole items from eight vehicles in Dover, Dover Township and Conewago Township.

The most significant item stole, police say, was a Springfield XDS .45 caliber handgun. The firearm has not been recovered.

The value of all items taken is estimated at $1,500, police note.

Gamal, who was identified via surveillance video, was taken into custody on April 3. He is currently in York County Prison on charges of theft from a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and loitering and prowling at night, court documents show.