A cooler Wednesday ahead, with pleasant conditions and a bit of a breeze

MIDWEEK COOLING: The middle of the week brings a drop in temperatures, but also zero rain chances. A northwest breeze remains in place, and it’s helped temperatures dip into the 40s. Some clouds start the day, but they’ll clear fast. The rest of Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine and much cooler temperatures. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. A few spots could even hit 60 degrees. Skies are mostly clear Wednesday night. Temperatures dip into the middle 30s to near 40 degrees with calm winds. A warm front lifts north on Thursday, and it brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine to the region. Friday brings some sun to start, but clouds move in fast ahead of the next cold front. Despite clouds and the chance for afternoon showers, temperatures reach the middle to upper 60s. Showers should last through the evening, and then they dry out through the night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A 50/50 weekend is ahead for the region. Saturday is the dry day, with sunshine leading to a few afternoon clouds. It’s much warmer with temperatures back into the 70s for most locations! Sunday brings the next chance for showers. Expect partly sunny skies to start, and then the clouds quickly thicken. The best chance for showers is currently during the afternoon hours. Afternoon high temperatures are much cooler, with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Showers are expected to last through the night.

NEXT WEEK: Next week dries out, with nearly seasonable temperatures. Monday brings showers during the early morning, but they should clear out and give way to partly sunny skies. It’s breezy, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday brings partly sunny skies once again. Temperatures are slightly higher, with readings in the lower 60s.

