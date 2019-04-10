× American Express designates Lancaster as a Neighborhood Champion for its work with Small Business Saturday

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster was designated an American Express Neighborhood Champion for their work to promote and support Small Business Saturday, the Lancaster City Alliance announced Wednesday.

“Lancaster recognizes that Small Business Saturday is a wonderful way to gather together and support our merchants, and we’re glad that American Express recognizes the community’s work,” said Alliance president Marshall W. Snively in a press release.

Small Business Saturday is the first Saturday after the Thanksgiving holiday. It is celebrated nationwide in support of local, small businesses.

Lancaster was designated Neighborhood Champion by working together to create a vibrant shopping and dining environment for the community, the Alliance’s announcement said.

Last year, merchants and restaurants enticed shoppers with beautifully decorated stores and windows, ran Small Business Saturday specials, had local celebrities share their favorite shop small moment, and roving “elves,” passed out swag for shoppers.

The Lancaster City Alliance and the Lancaster Office of Promotion join together to coordinate and support Small Business Saturday.

“We encourage everyone to experience our over 300 locally owned shops, restaurants, and cultural hot spots, not just on Small Business Saturday, but every day,” said Annie Weeks, Director, Lancaster Office of Promotion.