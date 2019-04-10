× Bob Dylan to open art center and distillery for his Heaven’s Door whiskey in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE — Bob Dylan is knock, knock, knockin’ on opportunity’s door.

The legendary singer and songwriter is transforming a historic church in Nashville into a distillery and arts center, according to Rolling Stone.

The center will be the new home for Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door whiskeys, and will open its doors in the fall of 2020, Rolling Stone says.

The facility will include a distilling operation, a concert venue, a restaurant and whiskey library, and an art center that features paintings and metalwork sculptures created by Dylan. The original church was built in 1860 in downtown Nashville.

The Heaven’s Door brand makes a Tennessee straight bourbon, a 100-proof whiskey, and a rye whiskey, among other spirits.

Prior to the opening of the Nashville distillery, the whiskey is being produced elsewhere in the U.S., a representative for Heaven’s Door told Rolling Stone.