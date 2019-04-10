× One dead, one in custody after shooting in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting.

On April 10 around 9:00 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of W. Princess St. for a shooting victim.

The male victim was found deceased upon police arrival, and he had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Police say that further information will be released today around 4:00 p.m.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using text tip line

1 Enter number 847-411

2 start message with – yorktips

3 text your message