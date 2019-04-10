Discover Lancaster cancels Annual Meeting at Star Barn Village
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Discover Lancaster has canceled its 2019 Annual Meeting at the Star Barn Village in West Donegal Township.
The cancellation comes two days after Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman urged the tourist promotion agency to reconsider its meeting’s location following the Star Barn’s decision to not allow same sex couples to use its wedding venue.
The meeting was set for Thursday, April 11.
Discover Lancaster issued the following statement:
The Board of Directors for Discover Lancaster has decided to cancel its 2019 Annual Meeting, scheduled for April 11th at the Star Barn in Elizabethtown, Pa.
Engaging in the recent dialogue surrounding the event has been vital and valuable for our organization.
However, the current dynamic of the escalating media and online discussions has also made it unlikely that this year’s Annual Meeting will be able to fulfill its purpose of celebrating our tourism community and our award winners.
In canceling the event, we hope to create some time and space for future opportunities where the industry can discuss its differing perspectives on this matter in a respectful and productive manner.