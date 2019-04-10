× Discover Lancaster cancels Annual Meeting at Star Barn Village

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Discover Lancaster has canceled its 2019 Annual Meeting at the Star Barn Village in West Donegal Township.

The cancellation comes two days after Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman urged the tourist promotion agency to reconsider its meeting’s location following the Star Barn’s decision to not allow same sex couples to use its wedding venue.

The meeting was set for Thursday, April 11.

Discover Lancaster issued the following statement: