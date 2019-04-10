× Eagles, Redskins, Steelers each announce signings of former AAF players

Three of our area teams have reached into the talent pool from the Alliance of American Football, and announced signings.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a league-high six players from the AAF.

The team added the following players to its roster:

J.C. Hassenauer, C

Jack Tocho, DB

Kameron Kelly, CB

JT Jones, LB

Winston Craig, DT

Casey Sayles, DT

Hassenauer, 24, was an un-drafted free agent that signed with the Atlanta Falcons for a portion of the 2018 season. He will have a chance to earn a roster spot with the Steelers.

Tocho, 23, is a former seventh round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft. After being released by the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, he spent time on the Washington Redskins’ practice squad.

Sayles, 23, spent 2018 training camp on the Steelers’ roster, and will now return to the squad.

Over on the other side of the Keystone State, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed WRs Charles Johnson and Greg Ward, and added QB Luis Perez.

Johnson, 30, is a veteran of three NFL seasons, all with the Minnesota Vikings.

In his best year in 2014, Johnson had 475 yards and 2 TDs, but fell out of the NFL after only accumulating 232 yards in 2016.

With the Orlando Apollos in the AAF, Johnson solidified himself as the league’s best receiver, and will now have a chance to make the Eagles’ roster.

Ward, 23, was on the Eagles’ practice squad on 2017 and 2018, and now returns to the team after receiving some playing time in the AAF.

Perez, 24, is perhaps the most interesting of all the Eagles’ signings.

He’s a former D-II quarterback that won the Harlon Hill award, which is the division’s version of the Heisman Trophy.

His numbers in the AAF weren’t impressive, but with openings behind QB Carson Wentz, Perez could have a chance to compete for a spot on the Eagles’ roster.

Finally, the Washington Redskins signed LB Andrew Ankrah and G Salesi Uhatafe.

Ankrah attended rookie mini camps in Tennessee and Seattle after going un-drafted in 2018. He ended up getting an opportunity with the AAF which led to his signing in Washington.

Uhatafe spent time on the Falcons, Titans and Jaguars practice squads after going un-drafted in 2018. Now, he will have a chance to make the Redskins’ roster.

The wave of AAF signings may just be the beginning.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 30 AAF players have signed NFL deals, with some estimating that 60+ deals may be handed out in total.