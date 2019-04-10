× Escaped Dauphin County inmate taken into custody

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — The Dauphin County Prison eman who escaped from a work detail on Tuesday is now in custody.

Tevin Brown, 26, was arrested at a home in the 300 block of South Lawrence Street, Middletown just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was incarcerated for a probation violation.

Brown was on a work detail in front of the Swatara Township based facility on Tuesday when he got away.

He was arraigned on a felony escape charge and was taken to Dauphin County prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.