Escaped Dauphin County inmate taken into custody

Posted 11:36 PM, April 10, 2019, by

Tevin Brown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — The Dauphin County Prison eman who escaped  from a work detail on Tuesday is now in custody.

Tevin Brown, 26, was arrested at a home in the 300 block of South Lawrence Street, Middletown just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was incarcerated for a probation violation.

Brown was on a work detail in front of the  Swatara Township based facility on Tuesday when he got away.

He was arraigned on a felony escape charge and was taken to Dauphin County prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

