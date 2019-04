Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friends are Kesha and Kelsey, the puppies!

The duo are 13-week-old puppies with similarities to Pit/Labrador mixes.

They are described as typical puppies who love to play, snuggle, and would love a family to call their own.

They are just two of a litter of eleven puppies that are available at Charlie's Crusaders.

Check out Kesha and Kelsey above, and for more information, you can visit the Charlie's Crusaders website here.