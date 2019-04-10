× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (April 10, 2019)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’re honoring the memory of three US Marines that were killed in Afghanistan on Monday. Two of the three Marines had connections to York County. Sgt. Benjamin Hines was a 2006 graduate of Dallastown High School, and Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman has family in Lower Windsor Township. You can expect more on this story coming up First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you about how staff shortages are impacting emergency medical services in Lancaster County. A summit was held this morning between companies and politicians to address concerns. We’ll tell you more First at Four.