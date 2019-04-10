× Lancaster County doctor accused of inappropriately touching patient’s penis during ankle exam

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County doctor has been charged with indecent assault after police say he inappropriately touched a male patient while treating his ankle injury.

Dr. William Vollmar, 56, of Willow Street, was charged Wednesday after an incident that occurred March 14 at a sports medicine clinic on Commerce Drive in Quarryville. The victim reported the incident on Monday, State Police say.

According to police, the victim said he texted Vollmar to arrange an after-hours appointment to treat his injured ankle. He and Vollmar met at about 7:30 p.m. at the clinic and went into an exam room, where Vollmar began checking the victim’s ankle. After about 5-10 minutes, the victim reported, Vollmar asked the victim if he wanted to be “worked on,” which he understood to mean chiropractic work and soft-tissue massage on his back, neck, shoulders, legs, and hips. Vollmar had performed this work on the victim before, and it had always been done professionally, the victim told police.

During the massage, the victim told police, the victim was undressed, wearing a towel over his genital area. Toward the end of the the massage, the victim said, Vollmar asked him “do you trust me?” After the victim said he did, and Vollmar began touching his genitals, the victim said.

After a moment of shock, the victim told police, he stopped Vollmar from continuing. Vollmar then asked the victim, “do you want me to finish you,” the victim said. The victim told Vollmar to stop and ended the massage. At no time did the victim consent to Vollmar touching his penis, the victim told police.

Police interviewed Vollmar on Tuesday. Vollmar allegedly told officers the incident was “a huge misunderstanding, mostly on my part.”

Vollmar said that while he was manipulating the victim’s hips, he thought the victim was revealing interest in more than a massage, so Vollmar “touched his penis.”

When asked if the victim ever gave him permission to touch his penis, Vollmar said no, police say.