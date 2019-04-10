× Lancaster County duo accused of breaking into same house twice in five weeks

LANCASTER COUNTY — A man and woman from East Earl Township are both facing burglary, conspiracy, and theft charges after police say they broke into the same house on two separate incidents in February and March, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

Dorothy Huber, 34, and Matthew Mackey, 37, are both charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, and theft by unlawful taking in connection to the break-ins, which occurred on Feb. 10 and March 12 at a home on the 1300 block of Landis Road in East Cocalico Township.

According to police, Mackey drove Huber to the house on both occasions. In the first incident, Huber allegedly entered the home and stole $80 from a purse. The duo then returned to the home on March 12, and Huber allegedly stole $50 from inside the house.

A witness to the first incident provided a description of Huber to police, and she later admitted her involvement, police say. She is currently incarcerated in Berks County on unrelated charges.

Mackey is incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison, also on unrelated charges, police say.