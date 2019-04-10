× Lancaster man charged after accidentally firing shot into floor of his apartment

LANCASTER — Police have charged a 21-year-old Lancaster man with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses after they say he accidentally fired a shot into the floor of his apartment Tuesday night.

Deandre Bacon, of the 200 block of North Lime Street, is charged with three counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and tampering with evidence, according to Lancaster Police.

The incident occurred around 6:42 p.m., police say.

Police were summoned to the scene by a resident of the apartment below Bacon’s, who reported hearing a pop from the apartment above and finding a bullet hole in the ceiling. There were a total of three people in the apartment at the time, police say.

Officers attempted to make contact with Bacon, but he did not answer his door, police say. While police were still investigating the scene, Bacon allegedly returned to his apartment. Police say he told them he unintentionally fired his 9mm semi-automatic handgun into the floor of his apartment. He then picked the spent shell casing off the floor, went outside, and discarded the shell casing in a storm drain about a block away, he told police.

He encountered the officers at his building as he returned from discarding the shell casing, police say.

Bacon consented to a search of his apartment, police say, and officers retrieved the handgun. Bacon was taken into custody and transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police station, where he was held for arraignment.

Following his arraignment, Bacon was released on $100,000 unsecured bail.