× Man accused of raping child in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Erik Leake, 31, has been charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses, aggravated indecent assault – forcible compulsion, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors and indecent exposure, court documents show.

Police became aware of the alleged sexual abuse in January when the victim made a report at school, the criminal complaint says.

During an interview with the victim, authorities learned that Leake allegedly raped the victim, touched the victim inappropriately and made the victim touch him.

Leake is at Dauphin County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for April 24.