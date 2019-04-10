× Man facing charges after robbing Walmart in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed and fled a Walmart.

Tarriq Shabazz, 58, is facing robbery charges for the incident.

On April 9 around 4:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the Walmart in the 6500 block of Grayson Road in Harrisburg.

A description of the suspect and his vehicle were sent out to police, and a further investigation revealed a license plate number for the suspect vehicle.

That license plate number led police to an address in Swatara Township, and the vehicle was located along the 3800 block of Brisban Street, along with Shabazz.

He fit the description of the suspect, and further investigation led police to arrest Shabazz as the robbery suspect.

He was taken into custody without incident and is now facing charges.