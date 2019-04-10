Marine killed overseas remembered by Dallastown community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A high school football player, a junior ROTC member, and an amazing person.

That’s how Dallastown School District Superintendent Ronald Dyer describes former student Benjamin Hines.

Hines was killed in a Taliban attack on Monday in Afghanistan, while serving as a Marine, when a roadside bomb hit the convoy near the base.

The attack also claimed two other Marines.

Hines was just 31 years-old.

Superintendent Dyer says Hines was a part of the JROTC program during its first year, quickly moving up in the ranks to become one of two company commanders that initial year.

That leadership continued throughout his life, entering the marines in October of 2006, shortly after graduating.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2013.

The Marine Forces Reserves said in a statement, “These marines are honored for their extraordinary bravery and for their direct contribution to the defense of this nation.”

That's something Dyer agrees with, saying Hines was a great man taken much too soon, and died an American hero and patriot, something the Dallastown community will always honor and remember.

Hines received more than a dozen awards during his years in service.

The Marine Forces Reserve says the circumstances surrounding the attack are still under investigation.