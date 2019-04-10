× MLB, Atlantic League push back two experimental playing rules and equipment initiatives

LANCASTER — Two of the experimental playing rules and equipment initiatives that Major League Baseball wishes to test during Atlantic League games in 2019 have been adjusted, the two organizations announced Wednesday.

The use of radar tracking technology to assist the home plate umpire in calling balls and strikes will now be implemented over the course of the season, rather than on Opening Day, which is set for Thursday, April 25, the news release said.

Secondly, the plan to extend the distance between the pitching rubber and home plate by 24 inches has been delayed from the second half of this coming season to sometime during the 2020 campaign, the news release added.

“Our partnership with Major League Baseball calls for ongoing mutual consultation. As we conduct discussions and work together, certain adjustments will need to be made on an ongoing basis in order to serve the partnership’s priority of providing the best possible data to Major League Baseball in the highly competitive Atlantic League environment,” said Rick White, President of the Atlantic League. “This is, and will remain, a thoughtful relationship intended to best serve the future of the game of baseball.”

The five remaining experimental playing rules and equipment initiatives are still expected to be implemented on Opening Day: