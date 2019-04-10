Man arrested after allegedly trying to hide propane tank in his pants at Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma man reportedly tried to steal several items from a nearby Walmart, stuffing the stolen goods - including a small propane tank - down his pants.

According to a police report, 24-year-old Benjamin Stallings Love tried to steal a knife, a propane tank regulator, the propane tank and a pack of Hanes T-shirts. He allegedly tried to hide the small propane tank down his pants.

"He was stopped by security, ultimately placed under arrest and held in the loss prevention office,” Master Sergeant. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. "The officer was checking the suspect to see if he had any warrants, checking the name that was given to them, it turned out to be a false name. As the officer is ascertaining this information, the suspect actually opened the door and was able to get out of the loss prevention office and tried to run through the parking lot.”

While in the security officer’s office, Love managed to escape. Police chased him down and recaptured him.

Love was taken into custody on larceny charges and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. He is now out on bond.

"Nobody got hurt. He did steal a knife as well, which obviously can be used as a weapon. In this case, it wasn't and he was taken into custody. Other than the brief escape attempt, it was without incident,” Knight said.