Orioles place Nate Karns, Alex Cobb on IL
BALTIMORE– The Orioles have placed two veteran pitchers on the Injured List.
The team has placed both P Nate Karns and P Alex Cobb on the 10-Day Injured List.
Karns, 31, is battling a forearm strain.
He was added this off season in the hopes that he could return to an MLB rotation and provide valuable innings for a rebuilding team.
Cobb, 31, was expected to be one of the lead pitchers of the staff.
However, he is now dealing with a lumbar strain.
Corresponding roster moves have not been announced as of yet, but Baltimore will need to replace two pitchers in its starting rotation.