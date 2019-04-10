Orioles place Nate Karns, Alex Cobb on IL

Posted 7:34 AM, April 10, 2019, by

From left to right: Alex Cobb, Nate Karns Photo Credit: Getty Images

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have placed two veteran pitchers on the Injured List.

The team has placed both P Nate Karns and P Alex Cobb on the 10-Day Injured List.

Karns, 31, is battling a forearm strain.

He was added this off season in the hopes that he could return to an MLB rotation and provide valuable innings for a rebuilding team.

Cobb, 31, was expected to be one of the lead pitchers of the staff.

However, he is now dealing with a lumbar strain.

Corresponding roster moves have not been announced as of yet, but Baltimore will need to replace two pitchers in its starting rotation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.