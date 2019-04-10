× Orioles place Nate Karns, Alex Cobb on IL

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have placed two veteran pitchers on the Injured List.

The team has placed both P Nate Karns and P Alex Cobb on the 10-Day Injured List.

Karns, 31, is battling a forearm strain.

He was added this off season in the hopes that he could return to an MLB rotation and provide valuable innings for a rebuilding team.

Cobb, 31, was expected to be one of the lead pitchers of the staff.

However, he is now dealing with a lumbar strain.

Corresponding roster moves have not been announced as of yet, but Baltimore will need to replace two pitchers in its starting rotation.