× PA Senate approves bill that would name bridge after local Marine killed in Afghanistan in 2011

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate gave unanimous approval Wednesday to a bill that would name the portion of State Route 2087 over the East Branch Codorus Creek as the Sgt. Christopher M. Wrinkle and Tosca Memorial Bridge.

Sgt. Wrinkle, a 2001 Dallastown High School graduate, was killed in Afghanistan in July 2011 while trying to rescue his service dog, Tosca, from a barracks fire.

The bill, which now heads to the House, was authored by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York).

“We are blessed to have many brave servicemen and women answer their country’s call right here in York County,” Sen. Phillips-Hill said. “The rare display of both loyalty and courage shown by Sgt. Wrinkle is something seldom seen in anyone, but something that those who knew Chris would come to expect. It’s who he was and that’s because of his upbringing right here in our own backyard. This dedication would ensure that his legacy and uncommon bravery is not soon forgotten.”