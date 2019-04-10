× Person pulled gun out while being extricated from dump truck by EMS, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — An individual who was being extricated from a vehicle after a crash Wednesday is accused of pulling a pistol out, officials say.

Members of the Franklin Fire Company were called to the 1000 block of Lincoln Way West in Hamilton Township just before 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a dump truck into a guardrail with a person confined inside.

Officials say the crew began the extrication and the patient pulled a pistol from his side. That’s when the driver called out that individual had a gun and attempted to secure the individual’s arm.

The patient was restrained but continued to punch, kick and spit on members until police arrived, according to fire officials.

No one was injured.