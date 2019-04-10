× Police arrest suspect in Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER — A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection to a stabbing that left a Lancaster man injured on the 100 block of Green Street last week, according to Lancaster Police.

Wilfred Ramos-Rivera, 26, of Lancaster Township, is charged with criminal attempted homicide in connection to the April 3 incident, police say.

According to police, an investigation led officers to Ramos-Rivera, who is accused of stabbing the 21-year-old victim in the abdomen. Ramos-Rivera and the victim knew each other, police say, and the stabbing was not a random act.

Ramos-Rivera then fled the scene, police say.

Police took Ramos-Rivera into custody at his home on the 700 block of Sterling Place Tuesday morning. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail after his arraignment, police say.

The victim remains in stable condition at Lancaster General Hospital.