× Police: Carlisle man struck mailbox with vehicle while fleeing from traffic stop

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 28-year-old Carlisle man is facing charges after police say he struck a mailbox with his vehicle while fleeing from a police stop last month.

Darrius Misner is charged with fleeing and eluding police, accidents involving damage to unattended property, reckless driving, driving while operating privilege is suspended, driving without insurance, and a traffic violation, according to Carlisle Police.

Misner was charged Wednesday after an investigation of the incident, which occurred on March 30 at 2:52 a.m. on the first block of North Spring Garden Street, police say.

According to police, Misner fled from an attempted traffic stop and traveled south on Spring Garden Street, striking a mailbox during his escape. Police say the discontinued their pursuit at that point.

Police say they used tips from the public to help identify the vehicle as Misner’s.