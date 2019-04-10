Remaining dry through Thursday, rain chances return by end of the work week!

CHILLY NIGHT AHEAD: A cold front crossed through the area yesterday and cooler temperatures settled in behind it. Although we are pretty seasonable for this time of year, a cool breeze has made things feel a bit chilly today. Highs managed to top out in the low 60s today under clear skies and plenty of sunshine! With clear skies and calm winds tonight, temperatures should have no trouble dropping into the mid to upper 30s! We will likely bottom out a tad below average for this time of year. We will start off the morning with clear skies, but cloud cover will return thanks to easterly/southeasterly winds. Depending on how strong these will be, we could stay shy of 60 degrees for highs Thursday!

RENEWED RAIN CHANCES AND WARMING: Temperatures will continue to warm again in the coming days, but rain chances will be returning as well. Cloud increase through Thursday night, but showers are likely to hold off until mid to late Friday afternoon. That should give us ample time to at least climb into the mid 60s for highs. Showers will track in during the afternoon hours and stick around for the rest of the day and into the overnight period. As showers move in, our temperatures could drop back into the 50s overnight, but that will give us some good leverage for warmer temperatures pushing into the weekend!

MUCH NICER START TO WEEKEND: The first half of the weekend is looking to shape up beautifully with clouds clearing for sunshine and mild temperatures making a return! Showers dry up around 2-3 AM Saturday and some dense morning fog will be possible as warmer air crawls in. Temperatures Saturday afternoon could once again top out in the mid 70s across the region with plenty of sun! Unfortunately, we will be building cloud cover back in by Saturday night with more in the way of showers to end the weekend. Although Sunday is not looking quite as warm as Saturday, it should still be a few degrees above average!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann