State Police ask drivers to avoid area of Interstate 81 and Interstate 581 on April 11 due to construction blasting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– State Police are asking drivers to avoid the areas around Interstate 81 and Interstate 581 on April 11 due to construction blasting operations.
Police sent out this alert concerning the possible traffic congestion on Thursday:
Due to the potential for construction blasting operations in and around the areas of Interstate 81 and Interstate 581, motorists in Cumberland County are asked to consider avoiding Interstate 81 throughout the day on Thursday April 11th and to seek alternate routes if possible. Operations could possibly lead into the later evening hours. Heavy traffic backlogs and delays are always a potential with such operations. The State Police in Carlisle will be closely monitoring the situation with increased interstate patrols to assist with routine situational traffic awareness.