Concrete falls onto scaffolding at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital; no one injured

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A piece of pre-cast siding fell onto scaffolding at a construction site at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Thursday morning, according to a hospital spokesperson.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred shortly after 11 a.m.

The incident occurred near an area of the Emergency Room entrance not in use by staff or patients as part of the construction project, the spokesperson said. The walk-in entrance was relocated to the hospital’s main entrance earlier this month to prepare for the building’s expansion project.