Delta man facing drug delivery resulting in death charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Delta man is facing charges after being accused of providing the drugs that led to another man’s overdose last summer.

Erick Mullins, 24, is facing criminal conspiracy, drug delivery resulting and death, and criminal use of a communication facility, among other related charges.

According to the criminal complain, Mullins and Katherine Miller coordinated a drug transaction with Mark Grubb, Jr., 29, before his death in June 2018. As of now, Miller is not facing charges.

On June 21, 2018, Grubb was found dead in his Main Street home around 7:30 a.m.

According to police, he was found with a white, powdery substance, a spoon, a cotton swab that had white residue, and a needle.

Police said that a woman, Grubb’s friend, was going to his home before he was found, and Mullins and Miller were already outside of the home, saying they were trying to get a hold of him.

Mullins helped Grubb’s friend enter through a window of Grubb’s home, and she found him lying on the floor of his bedroom.

According to police, Grubb’s knees and arms were tucked under his chest when he was found.

An autopsy confirmed that Grubb’s cause of death was mixed substance toxicity, as fentanyl and other substances were found in his body.

Police interviewed Miller, who said that she coordinated a drug transaction with Grubb, but never actually gave him the drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, Miller claimed she gave Grubb a reference, Mullins, to get heroin from.

She told police that Mullins gave Grubb $20 worth of heroin and a syringe to inject it.

Police spoke to Mullins on June 21, and he said that he, Miller, and Grubb’s friend had entered Grubb’s home after Miller expressed concern for him that morning.

When police continued to question Mullins on his story, he attempted to flee, police said.

In an interview later that day, Mullins admitted that he and Miller went to Baltimore on June 20 to get heroin, and that he sold the drugs to Grubb.

Police were able to determine that Mullins sold fentanyl to Grubb, and on April 10, 2019, charges were filed against Mullins.

He was remanded to York County Prison on a parole violation detainer since March, after pleading guilty to forgery in August 2017.