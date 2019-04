Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Zack & Ericka Lease from Board & Brush in Mechanicsburg about some cool things you can make for Mom and for you Easter.

For more information about Board and Brush, checkout their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/boardandbrushmechanicsburgpa/

Please enable Javascript to watch this video