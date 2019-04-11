Fire heavily damages home in Columbia, Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — A mid-morning fire heavily damaged a home on Fairview Avenue near Plane Street in Columbia Thursday morning, the Columbia Fire Department told FOX43’s Lynda Weed.

The Lancaster County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze, which Columbia Fire Chief Doug Kemmerly said began in the front TV room of the home. No one was in the house at the time of the fire, Kemmerly said.

A trash collector noticed the fire and alerted 911, Kemmerly said.

There is no damage estimate, but the house appears to be a total loss, Kemmerly said.

Kemmerly said there were no smoke detectors going off when firefighters arrived on the scene, and none were found in the home while they fought the fire. Kemmerly reminds residents that smoke detectors can save lives.

“If this fire had happened at two in the morning, this could have been a completely different situation,” Kemmerly said.

Columbia residents can get free smoke detectors installed by members of the Columbia Fire Department by calling (717)-684-5844.