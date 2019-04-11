× Give Local York: Junior Achievement of South Central PA

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Give Local York is set for May 3!

In the month leading up to the event, FOX43 Morning News will have some of the different organizations that will benefit from the proceeds on the program.

Today’s organization is Junior Achievement of South Central PA and Allison Kierce stopped by the set to offer more on what Junior Achievement of South Central PA does.

You can check it out in the clip above.

For more information, you can visit our Give Local York page here.