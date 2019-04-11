× Governor Wolf orders flags to Half-Staff honoring local Marines

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, April 14, to honor three U.S. Marines who died in the line of duty.

Maj. Matthew M. Wiegand, a Horsham native, died March 30 in a helicopter crash at Yuma Air Station, Arizona, during a training mission.

Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, of York, and Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, a New York City firefighter who was deployed out of Harrisburg, were killed April 8 by a roadside bomb while serving in Afghanistan.

“Words cannot fully express the depth of my condolences to these Marines and their families,” Gov. Wolf said. “These terrible tragedies are the unfortunate reminder of the gratitude we should be showing each and every day to soldiers like Matthew, Benjamin and Christopher, who have given everything to protect our way of life.”

"The people of Pennsylvania have always come together to support each other in times of tragedy," said Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. "These three Marines have our profound respect and gratitude for their sacrifice, and their families have our deepest condolences for their losses."

In addition to this week’s tribute, Gov. Wolf also ordered the flag be lowered until sunset on the day of interment for each of the men. These dates have not yet been announced.