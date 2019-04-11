HACC: 24-hour give event kicks off on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- College students and members of the community will be coming together on Thursday for a special 24-hour event of giving.

It's HACC's Fourth Annual Day of Giving -- their 24-hour give event raises money to help HACC students and the community.

There are a ton of activities for everyone to participate in and to help give back on Thursday. If you can't make it to one of the campuses, don't worry they have activities online where you can give back too!

The day of giving kicked off at 12:01 a.m., and ends at 11:59 p.m. According to their website the Bruce R. Cooper Student Center needs the most help with their renovation project.

The HACC Foundation helps provide funding for student scholarships, academic programs, updated facilities, and state of the art training equipment.

For more information on HACC, their give event, or to donate, you can visit their website!