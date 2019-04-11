× More information released regarding ‘Jane Doe,’ who police were hoping to identify back in March

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — East Pennsboro Township Police have released more information regarding “Jane Doe,” who claimed to be Wilma Chambers from Waco, Texas back in March.

East Pennsboro Township Police say the woman, who was persistent with her identity, is actually Patricia Glasgow of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who had an active warrant out of Baltimore County, Maryland for aggravated assault.

The township’s police department filed fugitive charges against Glasgow, who is currently in Cumberland County Prison awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

Police note that they were requested by Baltimore County Police to hold her and the only way to do that was to file the fugitive charges.