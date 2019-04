× No injuries suffered after commercial building fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– No one was injured after a commercial building fire.

Flames broke out at Cenveo Publisher Services in the 3500 block of Hempland Road in West Hempfield Township.

Mountville Fire Company chief, Andrew Kalbach, said it was a small fire in the baler and associated duct work.

Workers in the area saw the fire, and quickly got everyone out of the building safely.