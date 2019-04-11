No one injured after concrete falls onto scaffolding at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY -- A piece of pre-cast siding fell onto scaffolding at a construction site at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Thursday morning, according to a hospital spokesperson.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred shortly after 11 a.m.

The incident occurred near an area of the Emergency Room entrance not in use by staff or patients as part of the construction project, the spokesperson said. The walk-in entrance was relocated to the hospital's main entrance earlier this month to prepare for the building's expansion project.

The spokesperson tells FOX43, patients and staff in the immediate area were relocated to another area of the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Emergency ambulance services is also on "divert" as a precautionary measure.

There are no reported structural issues with the hospital facility.

According to their website, UPMC West Shore is an acute care hospital and offers services that include Surgery, Bone, Joint and Spine Institutes, CardioVascular Institute, Imaging, ICU, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Oncology and Emergency Department.

