× Philadelphia 76ers to face Brooklyn Nets in first round of NBA Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA– The playoffs are here.

The third seeded Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the sixth seeded Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Game One will be held at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The series will run according to the following schedule:

Game 1: Saturday 4/13, 2:30 p.m.

Game 2: Monday 4/15, 8:00 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday 4/18, 8:00 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday 4/20, 3:00 p.m.

Game 5: Tuesday 4/23, TBD

Game 6: Thursday 4/25, TBD

Game 7: Saturday 4/27, TBD

The two teams split a four-game series during the regular season, but defending guards has been something the Sixers have struggled with all season, and the Nets boast Gs D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Russell has averaged 27.3 points per game and 7.3 assists per game against the Sixers this season, while Dinwiddie, who scored a career high 39 points on Dec. 12 in Philadelphia, has averaged 23.8 points per game and 5.5 assists per game versus the Sixers.