Police seek identity of retail theft suspect in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of a female suspect from a retail theft.

On April 7 around 5:25 p.m., the pictured woman entered the Giant Grocery Store in the 1600 block of Lititz Pike in Manheim Township, and loaded a shopping cart full of merchandise.

The woman then exited the store with the cart, whose contents were valued at $276.28, according to police.

When store personnel confronted the woman, she abandoned the car and ran to a vehicle in the parking lot.

She was able to flee the scene.

Any person knowing the identity of this woman is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”